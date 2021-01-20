Market Analysts see Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] loss -2.44% on the last trading session, reaching $55.52 price per share at the time. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Uber Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. represents 1.76 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $100.38 billion with the latest information. UBER stock price has been found in the range of $55.00 to $57.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.27M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 23687601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.30, while it was recorded at 56.99 for the last single week of trading, and 37.35 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.13.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -43.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$316,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 65.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $69,343 million, or 74.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 101,457,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.63 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 3.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 156,984,245 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 96,103,322 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 995,882,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,248,970,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,738,644 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 31,877,470 shares during the same period.