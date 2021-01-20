Market Analysts see The ExOne Company [XONE] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

The ExOne Company [NASDAQ: XONE] gained 21.63% on the last trading session, reaching $18.56 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2021 that ExOne Launches Online Calculator for Manufacturers to Quickly Compare the Cost of Metal 3D Printing for Production.

New tool provides per-part estimate for binder jetting on any metal ExOne Pro series 3D printer.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

It’s now easy to compare binder jetting to other traditional and additive manufacturing methods.

The ExOne Company represents 17.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $356.17 million with the latest information. XONE stock price has been found in the range of $16.00 to $18.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 507.58K shares, XONE reached a trading volume of 1902976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The ExOne Company [XONE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XONE shares is $13.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The ExOne Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for The ExOne Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on XONE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ExOne Company is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for XONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for XONE stock

The ExOne Company [XONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.57. With this latest performance, XONE shares gained by 61.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.62 for The ExOne Company [XONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 15.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

The ExOne Company [XONE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The ExOne Company [XONE] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.44. The ExOne Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.33.

Return on Total Capital for XONE is now -26.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The ExOne Company [XONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, XONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The ExOne Company [XONE] managed to generate an average of -$48,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The ExOne Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

The ExOne Company [XONE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The ExOne Company posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ExOne Company go to 46.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The ExOne Company [XONE]

There are presently around $166 million, or 48.60% of XONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XONE stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,062,980, which is approximately 25.88% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 1,623,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.77 million in XONE stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $24.77 million in XONE stock with ownership of nearly -0.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The ExOne Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in The ExOne Company [NASDAQ:XONE] by around 2,019,165 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 458,860 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,420,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,898,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XONE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 926,129 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 89,157 shares during the same period.