Market Analysts see Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] slipped around -0.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.06 at the close of the session, down -3.24%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Level 3 Financing completes sale of Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes.

Higher-interest senior notes to be redeemed with net proceeds.

Lumen Technologies* (NYSE: LUMN) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Level 3 Financing Inc. (“Level 3 Financing”), completed its previously-announced private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 3.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Sustainability-Linked Notes”). The Sustainability-Linked Notes are aligned with Lumen’s science-based emission reduction targets and its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is now 13.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUMN Stock saw the intraday high of $11.60 and lowest of $11.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.30, which means current price is +14.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 16347625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $9.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 11.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.92 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.52.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.62. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$123,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $9,557 million, or 81.50% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,429,506, which is approximately -2.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly 1.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

358 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 58,365,227 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 39,548,299 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 766,196,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 864,110,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,289,377 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,030,156 shares during the same period.