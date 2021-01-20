Market Analysts see Airgain Inc. [AIRG] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Airgain Inc. [NASDAQ: AIRG] traded at a high on 01/19/21, posting a 33.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.81. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Airgain® Announces the Release of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E MULTIMAX® Next Antennas for the Fleet Vehicle Market.

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, announced the release of its 5G and Wi-Fi 6E MULTIMAX Next 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas for fleet vehicles. MULTIMAX Next is designed to deliver leading 5G performance and support for next generation Wi-Fi 6E. MULTIMAX Next is available in a range of configurations, including ground plane independent and external whip options. The MULTIMAX Next 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas support dual MIMO LTE and 5G (includes Band 14, CBRS, LAA, and Band 71) applications, 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi, multi-constellation GNSS, and external whip connector for applications including LMR and Tetra, all in a sleek and compact enclosure.

With a smaller footprint than competing solutions and a strong, bolt-mount aluminum base, MULTIMAX Next fits securely to the roof of modern service vehicles such as the Ford Explorer, while providing greater protection against natural hazards threatening vehicles, including vibration, ice, salt, car washes, and tree sweeps. In addition, the low profile design allows fleet owners to add style to their vehicles without compromising performance. MULTIMAX Next includes high-gain antennas that deliver a larger 5G cellular footprint alongside high rejection GNSS technology with coverage for multiple satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou (BDS).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1369504 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Airgain Inc. stands at 13.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.58%.

The market cap for AIRG stock reached $271.52 million, with 9.71 million shares outstanding and 9.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.41K shares, AIRG reached a trading volume of 1369504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIRG shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Airgain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $11 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Airgain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $17, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AIRG stock. On March 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIRG shares from 15 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airgain Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIRG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.30.

Airgain Inc. [AIRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.04. With this latest performance, AIRG shares gained by 73.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.27 for Airgain Inc. [AIRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.22, while it was recorded at 20.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airgain Inc. [AIRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68 and a Gross Margin at +45.43. Airgain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.66.

Return on Total Capital for AIRG is now 0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airgain Inc. [AIRG] managed to generate an average of $7,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Airgain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Airgain Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airgain Inc. go to 35.00%.

There are presently around $92 million, or 58.80% of AIRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRG stocks are: BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL with ownership of 616,140, which is approximately -4.495% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 480,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.3 million in AIRG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.66 million in AIRG stock with ownership of nearly 4.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airgain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Airgain Inc. [NASDAQ:AIRG] by around 700,143 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 480,117 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,555,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,736,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIRG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 315,137 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 177,318 shares during the same period.