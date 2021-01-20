Market Analysts see Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACER] traded at a high on 01/15/21, posting a 34.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.85. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Acer Therapeutics Announces Full Enrollment of Pivotal Bioequivalence Trial of ACER-001 for Urea Cycle Disorders.

Topline trial results expected in Q1 2021; targeting a pre-NDA meeting with FDA in Q2 2021.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, announced full enrollment of its pivotal trial evaluating the bioequivalence (BE) of ACER-001 compared to BUPHENYL® (sodium phenylbutyrate). Acer is developing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCDs).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19757157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Acer Therapeutics Inc. stands at 25.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.98%.

The market cap for ACER stock reached $35.11 million, with 11.51 million shares outstanding and 9.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 245.36K shares, ACER reached a trading volume of 19757157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acer Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has ACER stock performed recently?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.62. With this latest performance, ACER shares gained by 57.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.36 for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACER is now -88.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.21. Additionally, ACER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] managed to generate an average of -$1,730,469 per employee.Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACER.

Insider trade positions for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]

There are presently around $7 million, or 37.50% of ACER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACER stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 990,655, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 250,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in ACER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.47 million in ACER stock with ownership of nearly -12.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acer Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACER] by around 187,727 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 268,785 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,464,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,921,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACER stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,567 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 80,661 shares during the same period.