Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Stock trading around $3.30 per share: What’s Next?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.50%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Jaguar Health Provides Replay Link & High-level Overview of January 14th Investor Webcast.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) provided the replay link for the Company’s January 14, 2021 investor webcast and a recap of the key points from the presentation.

To access the audio recording and slides from the webcast, click here.

Over the last 12 months, JAGX stock rose by 308.82%. The average equity rating for JAGX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $365.01 million, with 110.00 million shares outstanding and 63.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.78M shares, JAGX stock reached a trading volume of 20002395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

JAGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.50. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 730.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 379.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 308.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.16 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.89, while it was recorded at 3.46 for the last single week of trading, and 0.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaguar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

JAGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.50% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 393,390, which is approximately 560.838% of the company’s market cap and around 8.01% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 382,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in JAGX stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $0.38 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 953,926 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 214,162 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 22,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,386 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 214,162 shares during the same period.