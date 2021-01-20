HSBC Securities lifts Schlumberger Limited [SLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] traded at a high on 01/19/21, posting a 2.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.42. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce European Commission Approval for the Formation of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture.

The Genvia venture will focus on the development and industrial deployment of a game-changing electrolyzer technology for clean hydrogen production.

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners announced the European Commission’s approval for the formation of Genvia, a clean hydrogen production technology venture. In a unique private-public partnership model, Genvia combines the expertise and experience of Schlumberger and the CEA with VINCI Construction, Vicat, and the investment vehicle of the French Occitanie Region, l’Agence Régionale de l’Energie et du Climat (AREC).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21140402 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Schlumberger Limited stands at 4.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $36.88 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.51M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 21140402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $25.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $30 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 51.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.85, while it was recorded at 25.58 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +12.80. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.80.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.31. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$96,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Limited posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to -1.79%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $25,968 million, or 76.20% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,987,196, which is approximately -5.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,287,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in SLB stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.08 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly -8.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 75,433,569 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 61,234,930 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 884,870,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,021,539,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,455,830 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,444,532 shares during the same period.