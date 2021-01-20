Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] is 19.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.76%. The company report on January 16, 2021 that Trimble Set to Join S&P 500; YETI Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hilltop Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Trimble Inc. (NASD:TRMB) will replace Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) will replace Trimble in the S&P MidCap 400, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will replace YETI Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 21. S&P 500/100 constituent ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) acquired Concho Resources in a deal completed.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, HTH stock rose by 35.46%. The one-year Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.91. The average equity rating for HTH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 90.20 million shares outstanding and 71.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 547.84K shares, HTH stock reached a trading volume of 4680733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTH shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock. On January 28, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HTH shares from 25 to 21.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilltop Holdings Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTH in the course of the last twelve months was 55.88.

HTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, HTH shares gained by 24.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.46 for Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.21, while it was recorded at 29.75 for the last single week of trading, and 20.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilltop Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.66. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.24.

Return on Total Capital for HTH is now 11.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.50. Additionally, HTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] managed to generate an average of $45,513 per employee.

HTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilltop Holdings Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,839 million, or 64.00% of HTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,577,423, which is approximately -4.797% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,479,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.64 million in HTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $156.01 million in HTH stock with ownership of nearly -4.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HTH] by around 4,721,079 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 5,853,116 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 45,191,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,765,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,031,724 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 527,991 shares during the same period.