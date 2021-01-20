H.C. Wainwright lifts Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] gained 45.03% on the last trading session, reaching $2.19 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Cocrystal Pharma Announces Further Development of Influenza A/B Antiviral Compounds by Merck under Exclusive Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement.

Program advances within the agreement’s initial two-year timeframe.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces it has completed all research obligations under the Merck exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement, and that Merck is now solely responsible for further development of the influenza A/B antiviral compounds that were discovered using Cocrystal’s unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. represents 57.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $152.14 million with the latest information. COCP stock price has been found in the range of $1.58 to $2.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, COCP reached a trading volume of 25913176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for COCP stock

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, COCP shares gained by 53.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.55 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.38, while it was recorded at 1.65 for the last single week of trading, and 1.26 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -733.84.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] managed to generate an average of -$4,379,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $19 million, or 19.90% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,824,380, which is approximately 24.519% of the company’s market cap and around 29.04% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,857,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 million in COCP stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.03 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 7,500,176 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 196,973 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,129,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,827,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,000,655 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 170,128 shares during the same period.