Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Revenue clocked in at $301.00 million, up 45.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] gained 3.31% or 0.02 points to close at $0.53 with a heavy trading volume of 12352287 shares. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Update Regarding Proposed Sale of 218,012,500 Common Shares in PetroTal Corp.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) announced that Gran Tierra Resources Ltd. (“GTRL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gran Tierra, has terminated the purchase agreement with Remus Horizons PCC Limited regarding the proposed sale by GTRL of 218,012,500 common shares in the capital of PetroTal Corp (“PetroTal”).

As of market close on January 15, 2021, the 246,100,000 shares of PetroTal owned by GTRL had a market value of approximately US$ 56 million.

It opened the trading session at $0.52, the shares rose to $0.54 and dropped to $0.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GTE points out that the company has recorded 66.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -194.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, GTE reached to a volume of 12352287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Peel Hunt have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for GTE stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 42.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.17 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3417, while it was recorded at 0.5326 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3066 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.85 and a Gross Margin at +24.93. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.78.

Return on Total Capital for GTE is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.15. Additionally, GTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] managed to generate an average of $106,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $83 million, or 39.60% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 82,778,479, which is approximately -0.605% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 41,493,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.99 million in GTE stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $3.18 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 1,566,229 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,714,810 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 145,119,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,400,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,222 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,002,268 shares during the same period.