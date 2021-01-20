For SunPower Corporation [SPWR], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] gained 15.30% on the last trading session, reaching $36.85 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2021 that SunPower Corporation to Close Manufacturing Facility in Hillsboro, Oregon.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, announced that it will close SunPower Manufacturing Oregon, LLC, its solar panel manufacturing plant in Hillsboro, Ore.

“We made the difficult but necessary decision to close our plant after careful evaluation and the change in focus of our business over recent months,” said Tom Werner, CEO and chairman of the board of SunPower. “We recognize how hard this is for all the employees impacted and are dedicated to helping them through this transition.”.

SunPower Corporation represents 170.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.88 billion with the latest information. SPWR stock price has been found in the range of $32.8501 to $37.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.59M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 13825049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $21.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while UBS kept a Sell rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.28. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 47.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 443.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 541.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.01 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.41, while it was recorded at 33.14 for the last single week of trading, and 13.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.30 and a Gross Margin at +5.31. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10,769.40. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,644.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $2,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunPower Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR.

There are presently around $2,879 million, or 49.00% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,336,882, which is approximately -6.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,337,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.95 million in SPWR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $378.14 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -10.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 20,830,405 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 9,406,693 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 47,895,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,132,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,482,306 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,494,483 shares during the same period.