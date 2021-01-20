For Advaxis Inc. [ADXS], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ: ADXS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.46%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Advaxis Announces Receipt of Funding Milestone Payment Under ADXS-HER2 Licensing Agreement with OS Therapies.

Non-dilutive capital strengthens balance sheet to further advance ADXS-HOT neoantigen program.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, announced that the Company has received the first milestone payment related to its licensing agreement for ADXS31-164, now known as OST-HER2, to OS Therapies for evaluation in the treatment of osteosarcoma in humans.

Over the last 12 months, ADXS stock dropped by -40.69%. The average equity rating for ADXS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.88 million, with 109.82 million shares outstanding and 62.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.81M shares, ADXS stock reached a trading volume of 32425570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Advaxis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2015, representing the official price target for Advaxis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ADXS stock. On June 16, 2015, analysts increased their price target for ADXS shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advaxis Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 232.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

ADXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.46. With this latest performance, ADXS shares gained by 128.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.33 for Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3975, while it was recorded at 0.6586 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5190 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advaxis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.02. Advaxis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.54.

Return on Total Capital for ADXS is now -49.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] managed to generate an average of -$474,629 per employee.Advaxis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

ADXS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advaxis Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADXS.

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 17.70% of ADXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADXS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,266,143, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 870,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in ADXS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.49 million in ADXS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advaxis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ:ADXS] by around 407,947 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 611,283 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,932,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,951,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADXS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,683 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 330,587 shares during the same period.