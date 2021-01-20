Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] is 9.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] jumped around 0.96 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.55 at the close of the session, up 6.16%. The company report on December 24, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFT, RESI, CIT, and ALSK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, BFT reached a trading volume of 16497937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 1.16

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.89, while it was recorded at 15.90 for the last single week of trading.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE:BFT] by around 502 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 502 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.