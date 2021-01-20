Evercore ISI lifts Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] price surged by 13.31 percent to reach at $24.14. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Twist Bioscience Signs Two Biopharma Technology Agreements to Enable Novel Therapeutics Discovery.

– Serotiny Agreement to Discover Novel Chimeric Antigen Receptors T-Cell Therapies -.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Partners with Applied StemCell for TARGATT™ CHO Cell Technology -.

A sum of 1054522 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 676.54K shares. Twist Bioscience Corporation shares reached a high of $207.12 and dropped to a low of $185.00 until finishing in the latest session at $205.49.

The one-year TWST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -76.77. The average equity rating for TWST stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $116.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 14.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71.

TWST Stock Performance Analysis:

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.66. With this latest performance, TWST shares gained by 45.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 264.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 803.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.81 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.26, while it was recorded at 181.50 for the last single week of trading, and 75.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twist Bioscience Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.50 and a Gross Margin at +31.85. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.31.

Return on Total Capital for TWST is now -44.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.70. Additionally, TWST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] managed to generate an average of -$266,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

TWST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation posted -1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -103.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWST.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,156 million, or 89.10% of TWST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,160,478, which is approximately 92.303% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,128,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $642.94 million in TWST stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $525.96 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly -18.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 7,844,150 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,336,883 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,509,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,690,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 715,621 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 808,322 shares during the same period.