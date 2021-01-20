Thursday, January 21, 2021
type here...
Companies

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Revenue clocked in at $0.32 million, up 25.72% YTD: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Stock Stories

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Has Growth Opportunity This Year

Brandon Evans - 0
The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc. (NCLH) cruise group was the most affected by the cancellation of cruises during the COVID-19 coronavirus, losing more...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Square (SQ) Will Continue To Grow?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Square Inc. (SQ) payment network has been one of the winners of an accelerated transition to non-cash payments in the wake of the...
Read more
Stock Stories

Social Network Snapchat (SNAP) Risen After Positive Review

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A favorable opinion from analysts at MoffettNathanson was obtained by Snap Inc. (SNAP), which owns the social network Snapchat. The news was the driver...
Read more

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.30%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that EOS ENERGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eos Energy Enterprises on Behalf of Eos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) on behalf of Eos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Click here to participate in the action.

The one-year Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.36. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 22.53 million shares outstanding and 9.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, EOSE stock reached a trading volume of 1577192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4349.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.30. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 79.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.70% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 26.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $327 million, or 45.20% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 1,156,800, which is approximately 221.333% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 935,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.51 million in EOSE stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $21.78 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly -16.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 7,465,008 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,761,760 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,267,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,493,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,755,480 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,599,568 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Stock trading around $1.04 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleEvercore ISI lifts Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Companies

why Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.50

Edison Baldwin - 0
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. price surged by 14.44 percent to reach at $1.37. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Organogenesis Enrolls First...
Read more
Companies

Jefferies lifts Danimer Scientific [DNMR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Danimer Scientific stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Is Currently 16.17 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Precigen Inc. price surged by 16.17 percent to reach at $1.31. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Precigen Provides Pipeline Updates...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more
Stock Stories

Square (SQ) Will Continue To Grow?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Square Inc. (SQ) payment network has been one of the winners of an accelerated transition to non-cash payments in the wake of the...
Read more
Stock Stories

Social Network Snapchat (SNAP) Risen After Positive Review

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A favorable opinion from analysts at MoffettNathanson was obtained by Snap Inc. (SNAP), which owns the social network Snapchat. The news was the driver...
Read more
Stock Stories

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Has Growth Opportunity This Year

Brandon Evans - 0
The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc. (NCLH) cruise group was the most affected by the cancellation of cruises during the COVID-19 coronavirus, losing more...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.