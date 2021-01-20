Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Revenue clocked in at $0.32 million, up 25.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.30%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that EOS ENERGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eos Energy Enterprises on Behalf of Eos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) on behalf of Eos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The one-year Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.36. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 22.53 million shares outstanding and 9.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, EOSE stock reached a trading volume of 1577192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4349.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.30. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 79.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.70% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 26.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $327 million, or 45.20% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 1,156,800, which is approximately 221.333% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 935,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.51 million in EOSE stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $21.78 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly -16.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 7,465,008 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,761,760 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,267,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,493,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,755,480 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,599,568 shares during the same period.