DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $70

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] jumped around 2.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $84.46 at the close of the session, up 2.57%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that U.S. Soy Launches The Pilot Phase Of Sustainably Grown U.S. Soy Mark.

With growing demand for environmental improvement, food companies seek to improve supply chain sustainability from the farmer to the consumer.

Whatever you make, U.S. Soy makes you more sustainable. That is why the food industry is innovating to improve sustainability in their product supply chains from farm to fork. By labeling soy ingredients with the new Sustainably Grown U.S. Soy mark, you are recognizing that those soybeans originated from a system of continuous environmental improvement.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock is now 18.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DD Stock saw the intraday high of $84.56 and lowest of $82.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.27, which means current price is +20.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 13624183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $76.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 33.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 23.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.64 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.82, while it was recorded at 83.85 for the last single week of trading, and 56.65 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +29.78. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.92. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$18,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 2.43%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $47,209 million, or 78.30% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,873,281, which is approximately -2.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,050,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.07 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -2.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 33,429,508 shares. Additionally, 621 investors decreased positions by around 35,904,462 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 489,611,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,945,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,797,143 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,939,998 shares during the same period.