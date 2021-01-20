Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] Stock trading around $82.83 per share: What’s Next?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] surged by $10.83 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $82.93 during the day while it closed the day at $82.83. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Daqo New Energy Reiterates its Stance Against Forced Labor and Calls for Rational and Responsible Dialogue.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, addressed comments in recent third-party research reports and related news media about its exposure to risks relating to forced labor.

Daqo New Energy wishes to reiterate that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards forced labor in its own facilities and across its supply chain.

Daqo New Energy Corp. stock has also gained 8.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DQ stock has inclined by 107.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 272.74% and gained 44.40% year-on date.

The market cap for DQ stock reached $6.05 billion, with 356.41 million shares outstanding and 61.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, DQ reached a trading volume of 3221911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $61.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $220 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Daqo New Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 7.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.77.

DQ stock trade performance evaluation

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.23. With this latest performance, DQ shares gained by 44.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 272.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 672.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.94 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.32, while it was recorded at 78.64 for the last single week of trading, and 28.57 for the last 200 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.98 and a Gross Margin at +22.89. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.08.

Return on Total Capital for DQ is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.32. Additionally, DQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] managed to generate an average of $14,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DQ.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,207 million, or 88.50% of DQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: NOMURA HOLDINGS INC with ownership of 18,281,125, which is approximately 46.249% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,147,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.72 million in DQ stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $230.91 million in DQ stock with ownership of nearly 7.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE:DQ] by around 13,959,797 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,700,830 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 31,136,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,796,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DQ stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,389,071 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,008,565 shares during the same period.