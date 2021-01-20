CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] Revenue clocked in at $37.50 million, up 33.98% YTD: What’s Next?

CYREN Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] price surged by 13.11 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Cyren Inbox Security and Incident Response Service Expands Availability Through Azure Marketplace.

Powerful anti-phishing security solution for Microsoft 365 available with just a few clicks.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat detection solutions, announced the availability of its next generation email security solution for Microsoft 365 through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The cloud native solution, Cyren Inbox Security, provides an easy-to-implement, critical layer of defense to protect enterprises from email-based phishing attacks.

A sum of 4939849 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 421.20K shares. CYREN Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.41 and dropped to a low of $1.23 until finishing in the latest session at $1.38.

The one-year CYRN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.0. The average equity rating for CYRN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for CYREN Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for CYREN Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CYREN Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

CYRN Stock Performance Analysis:

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.00. With this latest performance, CYRN shares gained by 31.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.98 for CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0555, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1028 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CYREN Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.51 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. CYREN Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.93.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -41.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.37. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$72,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.CYREN Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CYRN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CYREN Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYREN Ltd. go to 20.00%.

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50 million, or 67.30% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 32,211,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,839,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 million in CYRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.08 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly 10.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CYREN Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in CYREN Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 912,487 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 609,700 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 34,554,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,077,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,110 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 256,060 shares during the same period.