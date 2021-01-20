Citigroup slashes price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] – find out why.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [NASDAQ: HMHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.46%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt To Publish J.R.R. Tolkien’s Final Middle-Earth Writings In 2021.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media will publish The Nature of Middle-earth, a previously unseen collection of writings by J.R.R. Tolkien, in the U.S. on June 24, 2021. Presented for the first time in one volume and edited by Carl F. Hostetter, the writings will transport readers back to the world of The Silmarillion, Unfinished Tales, and The Lord of the Rings.

Deb Brody, HMH’s VP and Publisher, says: “It is well known that J.R.R. Tolkien published The Hobbit in 1937 and The Lord of the Rings in 1954–5. What may be less known is that he continued to write about Middle-earth in the decades that followed, right up until the years before his death in 1973.

Over the last 12 months, HMHC stock dropped by -23.78%. The one-year Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.82. The average equity rating for HMHC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $569.86 million, with 125.80 million shares outstanding and 124.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, HMHC stock reached a trading volume of 8216636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMHC shares is $3.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $7 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $1, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on HMHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMHC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HMHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.46. With this latest performance, HMHC shares gained by 39.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.12 for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.48. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.38.

Return on Total Capital for HMHC is now -9.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.41. Additionally, HMHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] managed to generate an average of -$62,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HMHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company go to 5.00%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $526 million, or 72.70% of HMHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMHC stocks are: ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 19,465,570, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 14,853,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.89 million in HMHC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $40.64 million in HMHC stock with ownership of nearly 6.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [NASDAQ:HMHC] by around 10,909,779 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 18,100,674 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 79,688,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,698,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMHC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,617,428 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 7,626,363 shares during the same period.