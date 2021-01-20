China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] is 68.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNR] gained 36.26% on the last trading session, reaching $2.33 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2020 that China Natural Resources, Inc. Appoints Zou Yu as Vice President.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) announced that Zou Yu has been appointed as a Vice President of the Company, such appointment effective as of October 22, 2020.

From March 2015 to September 2020, Mr. Zou served as the general manager of the investment management center of Feishang Enterprise Group Company Limited, where he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare sector involving projects aggregating approximately 800 million Chinese Yuan. From May 2011 to May 2014, he served as assistant to the chairman and the head of the business development department of Shanghai American-Sino Medical Group, where he was in charge of the investment in and operation of premier private hospitals. Mr. Zou has also worked with several private equity funds. Mr. Zou has more than 10 years of experience working and investing in the healthcare sector, and has participated in projects involving acquisitions, mergers and divestments with an aggregate value exceeding three billion Chinese Yuan. Mr. Zou graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University in June 2007, with a Master of Business Administration degree. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Tianjin University of Commerce.

China Natural Resources Inc. represents 24.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.70 million with the latest information. CHNR stock price has been found in the range of $2.18 to $3.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 372.82K shares, CHNR reached a trading volume of 23615263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Natural Resources Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.39.

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.72. With this latest performance, CHNR shares gained by 70.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.77 for China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.45, while it was recorded at 1.79 for the last single week of trading, and 1.20 for the last 200 days.

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.17 and a Gross Margin at +1.67. China Natural Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] managed to generate an average of -$81,695 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.China Natural Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of CHNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNR stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 66,124, which is approximately 213.28% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 18,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in CHNR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $28000.0 in CHNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Natural Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNR] by around 72,946 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 41,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,779 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.