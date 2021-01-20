CEVA Inc. [CEVA] Is Currently 17.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CEVA Inc. [NASDAQ: CEVA] closed the trading session at $63.26 on 01/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.5635, while the highest price level was $65.6753. The company report on January 12, 2021 that CEVA Extends its Leadership in High Performance Scalable Sensor Hub DSPs with 2nd Generation SensPro Family.

– SensPro2™ delivers up to 6X DSP performance improvement in computer vision, 2X AI inferencing improvement and 20% lower power compared to 1st generation SensPro, at the same process node.

– New, low power, entry-level SensPro2 DSPs deliver up to 10X performance improvement versus CEVA-BX2 DSP for AI networks used for voice assistants, natural language processing and spatial audio.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.03 percent and weekly performance of 16.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 59.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 149.70K shares, CEVA reached to a volume of 1197137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEVA Inc. [CEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEVA shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for CEVA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $45 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for CEVA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEVA Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 139.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

CEVA stock trade performance evaluation

CEVA Inc. [CEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.85. With this latest performance, CEVA shares gained by 59.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.43 for CEVA Inc. [CEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.00, while it was recorded at 57.10 for the last single week of trading, and 38.57 for the last 200 days.

CEVA Inc. [CEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEVA Inc. [CEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.86 and a Gross Margin at +86.19. CEVA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for CEVA is now -6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEVA Inc. [CEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, CEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEVA Inc. [CEVA] managed to generate an average of $73 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.CEVA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CEVA Inc. [CEVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEVA Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEVA Inc. go to 23.10%.

CEVA Inc. [CEVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,209 million, or 86.50% of CEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,335,800, which is approximately -1.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,182,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.03 million in CEVA stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $70.54 million in CEVA stock with ownership of nearly 115.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEVA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in CEVA Inc. [NASDAQ:CEVA] by around 1,451,181 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 912,248 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 16,741,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,104,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEVA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,635 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 202,365 shares during the same period.