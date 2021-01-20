BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] moved up 14.03: Why It’s Important

BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ: BLRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.56%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that BioLineRx Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to $30 Million.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced that due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 12,500,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of the Company, at a price to the public of $2.40 per ADS, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS represents fifteen ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.10 per share, of the Company. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, BLRX stock rose by 27.82%. The average equity rating for BLRX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.79 million, with 23.28 million shares outstanding and 19.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, BLRX stock reached a trading volume of 2206686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for BioLineRx Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2017, representing the official price target for BioLineRx Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Hold rating on BLRX stock. On August 17, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BLRX shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLineRx Ltd. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52.

BLRX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, BLRX shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioLineRx Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BLRX is now -59.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.32. Additionally, BLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,158,673 per employee.

BLRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioLineRx Ltd. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLRX.

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] Insider Position Details

Positions in BioLineRx Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ:BLRX] by around 1,037,695 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 156,296 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,869,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,063,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,524 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 19,339 shares during the same period.