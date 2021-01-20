Barclays lifts Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] gained 0.39% or 0.06 points to close at $15.55 with a heavy trading volume of 17140927 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Big Oil Missed This, Now It Could Be Worth Billions.

It opened the trading session at $15.60, the shares rose to $15.77 and dropped to $15.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded 7.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.45M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 17140927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 52.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.15, while it was recorded at 15.44 for the last single week of trading, and 14.21 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.49 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.90. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $196,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -3.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $21,593 million, or 62.50% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,002,786, which is approximately -0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,634,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.71 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 76,067,579 shares. Additionally, 582 investors decreased positions by around 94,180,799 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 1,218,379,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,388,628,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,620,448 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 10,806,820 shares during the same period.