AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] stock Upgrade by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $10

AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ: AUTO] closed the trading session at $2.97 on 01/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.565, while the highest price level was $3.00. The company report on December 17, 2020 that AutoWeb Case Study Demonstrates Significant Dealership Sales Growth by Integrating High-Quality Leads and Well-Defined Processes.

Dealer’s Total Sales Grew 75 Percent and Internet Sales Nearly 530 Percent by Leveraging AutoWeb’s Solutions with Dealer Synergy’s CRM Strategy.

AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing digital advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, announced the availability of its recent case study with the Platinum Group and Homer Skelton Ford, two dealer customers of the company who have experienced robust sales growth by combining AutoWeb’s high-quality leads with Dealer Synergy’s customer relationship management (CRM) processes. The full case study, available at www.autoweb.com/dealers/dealer-corner/news, outlines how the Platinum Group, a franchise Mitsubishi store and two independent stores, increased total group sales by 75 percent and internet sales 528 percent in 16 short weeks, while Homer Skelton Ford, a leading franchise dealership, increased internet sales 90 percent.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.24 percent and weekly performance of 7.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 73.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 347.49K shares, AUTO reached to a volume of 1314368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]:

Barrington Research have made an estimate for AutoWeb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for AutoWeb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.15 to $4, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AUTO stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AUTO shares from 4.20 to 1.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoWeb Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

AUTO stock trade performance evaluation

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, AUTO shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.46 and a Gross Margin at +15.97. AutoWeb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.36.

Return on Total Capital for AUTO is now -49.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.38. Additionally, AUTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] managed to generate an average of -$89,058 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.23.AutoWeb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AutoWeb Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoWeb Inc. go to 25.00%.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 20.80% of AUTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 626,590, which is approximately 11.833% of the company’s market cap and around 25.24% of the total institutional ownership; EAM INVESTORS, LLC, holding 242,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in AUTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.63 million in AUTO stock with ownership of nearly -20.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoWeb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ:AUTO] by around 550,823 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 171,776 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 942,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,665,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,173 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 61,718 shares during the same period.