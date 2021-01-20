AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Stock trading around $12.30 per share: What’s Next?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] jumped around 2.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.30 at the close of the session, up 22.88%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces State of Iowa Chooses HempOverview for Managing Registration and Oversight of Hemp Crops.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics technologies, announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has licensed the Company’s proprietary HempOverview platform to manage the state’s online registration, payment processing, comprehensive data collection and compliance oversight of hemp cultivation for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 planting seasons.

Robin Pruisner, State Entomologist and Hemp Administrator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, stated, “Iowans are well-versed in producing corn, soybeans and various other crops for feeding and fueling the world. Hemp is an exciting addition to the mix, especially for people who want to farm, but have little land at their disposal. I am hopeful that processors and manufacturers follow suit, opening up local markets for hemp as well as adding value to the raw commodity.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is now 105.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAVS Stock saw the intraday high of $12.58 and lowest of $10.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.38, which means current price is +129.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 14185742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 523.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.48. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 303.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 294.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1984.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.32 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.80 and a Current Ratio set at 57.10.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $26 million, or 4.60% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 821,552, which is approximately 1243.129% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 303,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 million in UAVS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.92 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 1,946,164 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 259,422 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 122,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,083,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,172 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 122,366 shares during the same period.