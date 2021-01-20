Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 million, up 63.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] traded at a high on 01/19/21, posting a 8.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.69. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Aeterna Zentaris to Present at NobleCon17.

– Live video webcast with CEO, Dr. Klaus Paulini, on Wednesday, January 20th at 12:00 PM ET –.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna, will present at NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13884180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stands at 13.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.90%.

The market cap for AEZS stock reached $45.22 million, with 62.68 million shares outstanding and 62.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, AEZS reached a trading volume of 13884180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has AEZS stock performed recently?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, AEZS shares gained by 84.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.98 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4309, while it was recorded at 0.6745 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5772 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1820.11 and a Gross Margin at -36.28. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1135.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$728,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Earnings analysis for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEZS.

Insider trade positions for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,123,998, which is approximately 34.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 156,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in AEZS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $65000.0 in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly 2.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 528,553 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 208,881 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 792,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,529,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,200 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 208,250 shares during the same period.