Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Stock trading around $4.10 per share: What’s Next?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.31%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that U.S. Patent Awarded and Exclusively Licensed to Aemetis Enabling Launch of “Carbon Zero” Production Plants.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles to be Supplied with Below Zero Carbon Intensity Biofuel.

via NewMediaWire — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that its exclusively licensed technology for the production of below zero carbon renewable fuel was awarded U.S. Patent No. 10907184 (to be published February 2, 2021), enabling the launch of Aemetis “Carbon Zero” production plants to commercialize the technology. Using patented technology exclusive to Aemetis for agricultural waste wood feedstock, the Carbon Zero plants are integrated with existing Aemetis production facilities to produce energy dense renewable fuels using renewable energy and below zero carbon intensity waste feedstocks.

Over the last 12 months, AMTX stock rose by 368.52%. The average equity rating for AMTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $86.51 million, with 20.86 million shares outstanding and 19.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, AMTX stock reached a trading volume of 2947958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

AMTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.31. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 76.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 389.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 368.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.04 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aemetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.44 and a Gross Margin at +6.29. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.50. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 336.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 219.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 128.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

AMTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 36.30% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,101,628, which is approximately 193.919% of the company’s market cap and around 10.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 677,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 million in AMTX stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $1.51 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 1,790,741 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 108,528 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 912,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,811,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,774 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 101,422 shares during the same period.