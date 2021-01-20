Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] Revenue clocked in at $6.00 million, up 191.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRS] price surged by 220.24 percent to reach at $12.95. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Aclaris Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Aclaris. Aclaris also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A sum of 114024498 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 587.31K shares. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $19.95 and dropped to a low of $13.29 until finishing in the latest session at $18.83.

The one-year ACRS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -222.98. The average equity rating for ACRS stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRS shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 139.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

ACRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 197.94. With this latest performance, ACRS shares gained by 275.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 668.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 923.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.15 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2148.83 and a Gross Margin at +4.07. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2686.11.

Return on Total Capital for ACRS is now -56.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, ACRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] managed to generate an average of -$1,474,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

ACRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRS.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $150 million, or 66.10% of ACRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,433,390, which is approximately 4.682% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.7 million in ACRS stocks shares; and SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC, currently with $12.66 million in ACRS stock with ownership of nearly -17.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRS] by around 2,142,238 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,244,830 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,167,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,554,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,282,965 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,733,449 shares during the same period.