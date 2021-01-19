why Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $103.24

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE: RL] slipped around -1.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $110.07 at the close of the session, down -1.26%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Ralph Lauren Named as Official Outfitter of the Australian Open.

The Australian Open and Ralph Lauren Corporation announced a new, global long-term partnership. Ralph Lauren has been named Official Outfitter of the Australian Open and will outfit all on-court officials, including the AO ballkids and chair umpires, in a specially-designed collection of apparel and accessories.

“We are delighted to welcome Ralph Lauren to the Australian Open family and proud to partner with this prestigious global brand who have a role in some of the world’s biggest sporting events,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said. “The Ralph Lauren style and sophistication will bring a fresh new look to the Australian Open and the uniform designs reflect the contemporary, playful and premium AO brand. Our shared commitment to excellence, innovation and creativity, along with a deep connection to history and tradition, form the base of this exciting new long-term partnership.”.

Ralph Lauren Corporation stock is now 6.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RL Stock saw the intraday high of $112.45 and lowest of $109.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.29, which means current price is +10.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, RL reached a trading volume of 965381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RL shares is $103.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Ralph Lauren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ralph Lauren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $134, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on RL stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RL shares from 69 to 141.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ralph Lauren Corporation is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has RL stock performed recently?

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, RL shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.36, while it was recorded at 111.92 for the last single week of trading, and 77.95 for the last 200 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.24.

Return on Total Capital for RL is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.82. Additionally, RL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] managed to generate an average of $15,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Ralph Lauren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation posted 2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ralph Lauren Corporation go to 1.30%.

Insider trade positions for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]

There are presently around $5,239 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,188,987, which is approximately 32.405% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,644,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $511.21 million in RL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $347.09 million in RL stock with ownership of nearly 5.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL] by around 7,690,392 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 7,501,846 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 32,408,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,601,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,643,350 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 973,759 shares during the same period.