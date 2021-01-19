why Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.88

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] slipped around -1.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.50 at the close of the session, down -6.65%. The company report on December 28, 2020 that XpresSpa Group Announces New Agreement with Hawaiian Airlines and the State of Hawai‘i as a Trusted Partner for COVID-19 Testing with XpresCheck Testing Facilities.

XpresCheck Testing Centers will start offering on-site testing from select cities for non-stop flights to Hawai‘i.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, announced a partnership with Hawaiian Airlines to start offering COVID-19 testing services for passengers leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX). Beginning, its subsidiary, XpresCheck, will begin serving as a trusted testing partner for the carrier’s guests traveling on its non-stop flights to Hawai‘i.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock is now 10.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HA Stock saw the intraday high of $20.76 and lowest of $19.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.76, which means current price is +15.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, HA reached a trading volume of 972999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $16, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on HA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.87.

How has HA stock performed recently?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, HA shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.92, while it was recorded at 19.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.90 for the last 200 days.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.40 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.92.

Return on Total Capital for HA is now 15.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.92. Additionally, HA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] managed to generate an average of $30,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HA.

Insider trade positions for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

There are presently around $711 million, or 82.60% of HA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,647,918, which is approximately -3.18% of the company’s market cap and around 2.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,310,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.05 million in HA stocks shares; and U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, currently with $73.69 million in HA stock with ownership of nearly 66.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA] by around 4,026,369 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 3,163,305 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 29,292,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,482,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 166,385 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,468,370 shares during the same period.