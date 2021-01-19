why Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.67

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] jumped around 1.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.82 at the close of the session, up 18.84%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Foresight: Eye-Net Initiates Pilot Project with a Top Global Vehicle Manufacturer.

The pilot will be conducted with the intelligent transport system division of a Japanese vehicle manufacturer.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will begin a pilot project with the intelligent transport system division of a multi-billion-dollar global Japanese vehicle manufacturer to test its Eye-Net™ Protect cellular-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution. The pilot project will be used to validate and evaluate the software development kit (SDK) configuration of the Eye-Net solution for possible integration into the vehicle manufacturer’s smart city project.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock is now 91.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRSX Stock saw the intraday high of $9.13 and lowest of $6.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.90, which means current price is +107.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.94M shares, FRSX reached a trading volume of 52098409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.64.

How has FRSX stock performed recently?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.73. With this latest performance, FRSX shares gained by 320.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 384.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 580.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.43 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 1.42 for the last 200 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -71.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$785,846 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSX.

Insider trade positions for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 175,600 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 648,410 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 832,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,600 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 526,225 shares during the same period.