why Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.91

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [NASDAQ: BNR] jumped around 6.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $34.30 at the close of the session, up 24.73%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Oncocyte and Burning Rock Execute Strategic Agreement to Distribute DetermaRx in China.

Aligns Oncocyte with one of China’s fastest growing NGS-based cancer therapy selection companies; China is considered to be the world’s largest early-stage lung cancer market.

Exclusive agreement includes payments of up to $6M in the first year and ongoing per test fees.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited stock is now 48.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNR Stock saw the intraday high of $34.35 and lowest of $27.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.40, which means current price is +48.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 184.09K shares, BNR reached a trading volume of 1087945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNR shares is $31.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burning Rock Biotech Limited is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

How has BNR stock performed recently?

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.92. With this latest performance, BNR shares gained by 39.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.85 for Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.18, while it was recorded at 27.26 for the last single week of trading.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.30 and a Gross Margin at +71.61. Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.32.

Return on Total Capital for BNR is now -35.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.62. Additionally, BNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] managed to generate an average of -$34,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Earnings analysis for Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burning Rock Biotech Limited go to 5.05%.

Insider trade positions for Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]

Positions in Burning Rock Biotech Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited [NASDAQ:BNR] by around 2,399,298 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,168,053 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 11,392,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,959,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,471 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,062,634 shares during the same period.