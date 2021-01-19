Wall Street Analyst Initiated Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [NYSE: TUFN] jumped around 1.98 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.36 at the close of the session, up 12.87%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Tufin Appoints Raymond Brancato New Chief Revenue Officer.

Announces Strong Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenues.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Final Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results to be Reported on February 12th, 2021.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stock is now 39.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TUFN Stock saw the intraday high of $19.24 and lowest of $16.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.27, which means current price is +43.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 309.41K shares, TUFN reached a trading volume of 3221753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUFN shares is $11.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TUFN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

How has TUFN stock performed recently?

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.64. With this latest performance, TUFN shares gained by 58.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.04 for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.17 and a Gross Margin at +80.77. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.01. Additionally, TUFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] managed to generate an average of -$49,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]

There are presently around $227 million, or 62.20% of TUFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUFN stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,064,265, which is approximately -6.309% of the company’s market cap and around 25.53% of the total institutional ownership; IBEX INVESTORS LLC, holding 1,622,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.17 million in TUFN stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $27.6 million in TUFN stock with ownership of nearly 18.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [NYSE:TUFN] by around 1,369,338 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,309,239 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,414,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,093,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUFN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 445,289 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 230,587 shares during the same period.