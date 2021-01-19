Wabtec Corporation [WAB] Is Currently -2.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE: WAB] loss -2.15% or -1.8 points to close at $81.90 with a heavy trading volume of 964785 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Wabtec Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced it will report 2020 fourth quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on Feb. 18, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss those results with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. To listen to the call via webcast, visit Wabtec’s website at www.WabtecCorp.com and click on “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section. An audio replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (access code: 10150903).

About Wabtec.

It opened the trading session at $83.29, the shares rose to $83.29 and dropped to $80.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WAB points out that the company has recorded 34.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -133.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, WAB reached to a volume of 964785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wabtec Corporation [WAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $78.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wabtec Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $70 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Wabtec Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $67, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wabtec Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for WAB stock

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, WAB shares gained by 9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.55 for Wabtec Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.67, while it was recorded at 82.71 for the last single week of trading, and 64.04 for the last 200 days.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wabtec Corporation [WAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.34. Wabtec Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for WAB is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, WAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] managed to generate an average of $11,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Wabtec Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wabtec Corporation posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wabtec Corporation go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wabtec Corporation [WAB]

There are presently around $13,869 million, or 96.50% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,327,540, which is approximately -1.797% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,076,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $989.07 million in WAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $832.03 million in WAB stock with ownership of nearly 5.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wabtec Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 13,627,023 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 12,278,036 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 143,435,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,340,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,853,473 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,769,764 shares during the same period.