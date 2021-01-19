Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] is 17.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.16 during the day while it closed the day at $2.07. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Tuniu Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Tuniu Corp. (NASDAQ:TOUR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on December 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71878.

Tuniu Corporation stock has also gained 13.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOUR stock has inclined by 89.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 68.29% and gained 17.61% year-on date.

The market cap for TOUR stock reached $237.49 million, with 123.43 million shares outstanding and 23.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, TOUR reached a trading volume of 961718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOUR shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOUR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

TOUR stock trade performance evaluation

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.74. With this latest performance, TOUR shares gained by 18.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 1.27 for the last 200 days.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tuniu Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 10.60% of TOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOUR stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,105,539, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.64% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,090,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.4 million in TOUR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.46 million in TOUR stock with ownership of nearly 10.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 242,165 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 119,161 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 12,120,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,482,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,558 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 117,665 shares during the same period.