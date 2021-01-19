TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] Stock trading around $62.14 per share: What’s Next?

TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ: TPIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.75%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:.

Morgan Stanley Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access DayDecember 2, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, TPIC stock rose by 205.36%. The one-year TPI Composites Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.44. The average equity rating for TPIC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.22 billion, with 35.55 million shares outstanding and 30.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 730.92K shares, TPIC stock reached a trading volume of 1206406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $53.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for TPI Composites Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $37, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on TPIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc. is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

TPIC Stock Performance Analysis:

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, TPIC shares gained by 40.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.99, while it was recorded at 67.61 for the last single week of trading, and 30.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TPI Composites Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.64 and a Gross Margin at +5.42. TPI Composites Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.09.

Return on Total Capital for TPIC is now 9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.60. Additionally, TPIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.01.TPI Composites Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TPIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TPI Composites Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -110.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPI Composites Inc. go to 50.00%.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,713 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,042,399, which is approximately -9.433% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,569,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.55 million in TPIC stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $92.44 million in TPIC stock with ownership of nearly -8.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TPI Composites Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC] by around 5,425,283 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 4,621,295 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,526,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,572,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPIC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,908,790 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,095,167 shares during the same period.