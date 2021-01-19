ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is 58.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] jumped around 0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.26 at the close of the session, up 10.53%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that TOUGHBUILT™ LAUNCHES 11 NEW HAND TOOLS AT LOWE’S.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced the launch of Cutting products consisting of Shears, Knives and Aviation Snips, at Lowe’s USA stores.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, stated, “We are very pleased to be adding new hand tools at Lowe’s. We believe our new pro quality Shear, Knives and Aviation Snip lines will be a positive addition to the Lowe’s wide offering in the cutting hand tool categories. This is another key accomplishment for us as we continue to expand our hand tool lines.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock is now 58.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TBLT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.32 and lowest of $1.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.69, which means current price is +57.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 10798020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has TBLT stock performed recently?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.07. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 61.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.96 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8319, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8909 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBLT.

Insider trade positions for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.40% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 794,176, which is approximately -0.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 94,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in TBLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $99000.0 in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 2.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 154,364 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 453,762 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 508,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,116,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 152,814 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 427,220 shares during the same period.