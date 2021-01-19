The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] Revenue clocked in at $18.10 million, up 171.43% YTD: What’s Next?

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PECK] loss -14.28% or -2.69 points to close at $16.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1658653 shares. The company report on January 13, 2021 that The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Establishing a solid foundation to execute the long-term growth plan.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECK) (Peck or the “Company”) announced it has closed a registered direct offering of 840,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $12.50. The gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $10,500,000 before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, working capital, product development, acquisitions, capital expenditures, and other business opportunities.

It opened the trading session at $18.25, the shares rose to $19.00 and dropped to $15.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PECK points out that the company has recorded 247.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -983.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, PECK reached to a volume of 1658653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PECK shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for PECK stock

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.80. With this latest performance, PECK shares gained by 162.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 247.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 16.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.58. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Total Capital for PECK is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.85. Additionally, PECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] managed to generate an average of -$8,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.80% of PECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.97% of the total institutional ownership; CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, holding 40,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in PECK stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in PECK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Peck Company Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PECK] by around 114,785 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,574 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 55,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PECK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 111,762 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.