Textron Inc. [TXT] Revenue clocked in at $12.02 billion, up 1.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] price plunged by -2.49 percent to reach at -$1.25. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Textron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 27, 2021.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021. Textron’s 2020 fiscal year ended on January 2, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363.

A sum of 968008 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Textron Inc. shares reached a high of $49.95 and dropped to a low of $48.74 until finishing in the latest session at $48.94.

The one-year TXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.12. The average equity rating for TXT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Textron Inc. [TXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXT shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $38 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Textron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $38, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Textron Inc. [TXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, TXT shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.40, while it was recorded at 49.28 for the last single week of trading, and 36.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Textron Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textron Inc. [TXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.73 and a Gross Margin at +20.93. Textron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Total Capital for TXT is now 11.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.14. Additionally, TXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textron Inc. [TXT] managed to generate an average of $23,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

TXT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textron Inc. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to -3.53%.

Textron Inc. [TXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,581 million, or 86.90% of TXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,113,164, which is approximately 0.457% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,121,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in TXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $859.86 million in TXT stock with ownership of nearly -2.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT] by around 13,094,731 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 11,111,242 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 171,573,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,779,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,227,304 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,632,042 shares during the same period.