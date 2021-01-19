Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Stock trading around $826.16 per share: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] price plunged by -2.23 percent to reach at -$18.84. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast.

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q4 and full year 2020 Financial Results and Q&A WebcastWhen: Wednesday, January 27, 2021Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern TimeQ4 & FY 2020 Update: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay).

A sum of 38536544 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 44.23M shares. Tesla Inc. shares reached a high of $859.90 and dropped to a low of $819.10 until finishing in the latest session at $826.16.

The one-year TSLA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -83.24. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $450.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $500 to $900, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on TSLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 40.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 184.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 30.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 704.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 612.90, while it was recorded at 837.24 for the last single week of trading, and 368.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.33 and a Gross Margin at +16.56. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.51.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.08. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 190.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of -$17,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TSLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $325,239 million, or 42.50% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 52,248,658, which is approximately -2.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,281,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.76 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.41 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -1.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

998 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 13,926,830 shares. Additionally, 681 investors decreased positions by around 101,085,812 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 278,663,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,676,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 419 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,844,467 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 33,675,897 shares during the same period.