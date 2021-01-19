Telos Corporation [TLS] Revenue clocked in at $181.50 million, up 14.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Telos Corporation [NASDAQ: TLS] jumped around 3.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.76 at the close of the session, up 9.48%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Telos Announces Supply Chain Risk Management Offering.

New Xacta offering will help organizations navigate critical cybersecurity supply chain risks.

Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced the release of its supply chain risk management (SCRM) offering for Xacta.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TLS reached a trading volume of 3609123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telos Corporation [TLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLS shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Telos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Telos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on TLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telos Corporation is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TLS in the course of the last twelve months was 132.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TLS stock performed recently?

Telos Corporation [TLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.93.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.21 for Telos Corporation [TLS], while it was recorded at 33.84 for the last single week of trading.

Telos Corporation [TLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telos Corporation [TLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +31.75. Telos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.02.

Return on Total Capital for TLS is now 13.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.50. Additionally, TLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 487.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 209.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telos Corporation [TLS] managed to generate an average of -$8,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Telos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Telos Corporation [TLS]

Positions in Telos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Telos Corporation [NASDAQ:TLS] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 197,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.