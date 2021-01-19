Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] stock Reiterated by FBR & Co. analyst, price target now $6

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.82 at the close of the session, up 8.15%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Synthetic Biologics Announces Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis IRB Approval of the SYN-004 (ribaxamase) Phase 1b/2a Clinical Protocol.

IRB Approval Signals Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial in Allogeneic HCT Recipients May Proceed as Planned; Enrollment Anticipated to Commence During Q1 2021.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced it has received approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (Washington University), to commence the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SYN-004 (ribaxamase) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients. As a result, the Company expects to commence patient enrollment for the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in the first quarter of 2021.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock is now 114.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.97 and lowest of $0.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.70, which means current price is +114.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, SYN reached a trading volume of 29698100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYN shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.15

How has SYN stock performed recently?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.59. With this latest performance, SYN shares gained by 127.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.46 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4383, while it was recorded at 0.7755 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4389 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -81.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.03. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,391,182 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYN.

Insider trade positions for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.10% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 859,736, which is approximately -3.359% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 123,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in SYN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $90000.0 in SYN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 124,982 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 139,940 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,103,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,367,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 76,731 shares during the same period.