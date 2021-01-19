Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] Revenue clocked in at $45.70 million, up 24.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STRO] price surged by 4.24 percent to reach at $1.1. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Sutro Biopharma to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, announced that Bill Newell, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. ET / 2:20 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.sutrobio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

A sum of 964327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 557.38K shares. Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $27.82 and dropped to a low of $25.73 until finishing in the latest session at $27.03.

The one-year STRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.39. The average equity rating for STRO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRO shares is $28.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Sutro Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on STRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sutro Biopharma Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

STRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, STRO shares gained by 22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.43 for Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.33, while it was recorded at 25.85 for the last single week of trading, and 12.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sutro Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -129.79. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -130.44.

Return on Total Capital for STRO is now -43.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.10. Additionally, STRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] managed to generate an average of -$331,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

STRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sutro Biopharma Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRO.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $836 million, or 88.50% of STRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRO stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,113,617, which is approximately 70.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,087,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.45 million in STRO stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $57.26 million in STRO stock with ownership of nearly 10.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sutro Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Sutro Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STRO] by around 7,502,129 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,090,068 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 22,337,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,929,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,905,548 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 759,386 shares during the same period.