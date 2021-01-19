Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Stock trading around $0.71 per share: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.60%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Sundial Announces the Launch of Premium Concentrates Products Under its Top Leaf Brand.

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) has launched high-quality cannabis derivative products under the Top Leaf brand in response to rising consumer demands for solventless cannabis extracts. This most recent launch is consistent with Sundial’s focus on premium inhalables, following branded retail offerings of flower, pre-roll and vape cartridges.

“We made a strategic decision to produce these premium products based on demand for solventless, flavorful, pure, and potent cannabis concentrates from a growing group of consumers,” said Andrew Stordeur, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sundial. “Our control of the entire manufacturing process from cultivation to extraction enables us to deliver premium quality products on a consistent basis. Adding bubble hash and other advanced concentrates to our product portfolio will expand Sundial’s share of this rapidly expanding market segment.”.

Over the last 12 months, SNDL stock dropped by -78.18%. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $546.40 million, with 840.00 million shares outstanding and 434.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 297.33M shares, SNDL stock reached a trading volume of 413353107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SNDL shares from 10 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 42.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4765, while it was recorded at 0.6876 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5171 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sundial Growers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.06 and a Gross Margin at +6.53. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -357.85.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -35.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -253.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.01. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$192,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SNDL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -628.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 3.20% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 13,023,460, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 3,947,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 million in SNDL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.2 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 15,770,858 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 3,667,240 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,075,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,514,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,825,581 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 175,224 shares during the same period.