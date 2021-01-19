SOS Limited [SOS] Revenue clocked in at $29.20 million, up 46.62% YTD: What’s Next?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] loss -21.66% or -0.6 points to close at $2.17 with a heavy trading volume of 27229192 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that SOS Limited Announces Exercise of Warrants for $26.6 Million Gross Proceeds.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced the agreement by several accredited investors to exercise certain warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,125,000 of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) issued by the company on December 22, 2020, at an exercise price of $1.55, and January 7, 2021, at an exercise price of $1.85 per ADS, respectively.

The ADSs issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-250145) which became effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 30, 2020. The gross proceeds to the company from the exercise of the warrants are expected to be approximately $26.6 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

It opened the trading session at $2.35, the shares rose to $2.40 and dropped to $2.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOS points out that the company has recorded -28.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -325.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, SOS reached to a volume of 27229192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SOS stock

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.81. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -845.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -331.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

An analysis of insider ownership at SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: NEPSIS, INC. with ownership of 88,704, which is approximately -5.583% of the company’s market cap and around 12.89% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 37,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in SOS stocks shares; and KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $70000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 53,390 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 64,890 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 81,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,390 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 30,786 shares during the same period.