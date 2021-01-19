Soliton Inc. [SOLY] gain 26.30% so far this year. What now?

Soliton Inc. [NASDAQ: SOLY] gained 11.62% or 1.01 points to close at $9.70 with a heavy trading volume of 1031522 shares. The company report on December 30, 2020 that Soliton Appoints Sean J. Shapiro as Vice President of Sales.

Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) (“Soliton” or the “Company”), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology, announced the appointment of Sean J. Shapiro as Vice President of Sales, effective January 1, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Brad Hauser, Soliton’s President and CEO, commented, “We are very excited to have Sean join our team during this pivotal time for the company as we anticipate clearance of our 510(k) application for cellulite reduction during the first quarter of 2021. Sean is a seasoned sales executive who has successfully launched several aesthetic devices in the industry, and we look forward to leveraging his extensive experience as we prepare for the commercial launch of our RAP technology during the first half of next year.”.

It opened the trading session at $8.75, the shares rose to $10.29 and dropped to $8.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOLY points out that the company has recorded 17.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 237.61K shares, SOLY reached to a volume of 1031522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Soliton Inc. [SOLY]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Soliton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Soliton Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soliton Inc. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for SOLY stock

Soliton Inc. [SOLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.10. With this latest performance, SOLY shares gained by 10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.26 for Soliton Inc. [SOLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

Soliton Inc. [SOLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soliton Inc. [SOLY] managed to generate an average of -$1,375,188 per employee.Soliton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Soliton Inc. [SOLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soliton Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soliton Inc. go to 36.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Soliton Inc. [SOLY]

There are presently around $31 million, or 15.20% of SOLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOLY stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,025,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 52.52% of the total institutional ownership; UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS/TEXAS AM INVESTMENT MANAGMENT CO, holding 425,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 million in SOLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.08 million in SOLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soliton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Soliton Inc. [NASDAQ:SOLY] by around 235,179 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,208,154 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,728,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,171,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,139 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,570 shares during the same period.