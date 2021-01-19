Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Stock trading around $60.14 per share: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] price plunged by -9.62 percent to reach at -$6.4. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV.

Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) signed to launch a 50-50 joint-venture (JV) based in France by the end of the first half of 2021, targeting over 30% share of the fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicle (LCV) market in Europe.

Joint-venture will establish in France state-of-the-art innovation and manufacturing capabilities for hydrogen fuel cell systems and their integration in vehicles.

A sum of 80408183 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 40.01M shares. Plug Power Inc. shares reached a high of $65.00 and dropped to a low of $57.32 until finishing in the latest session at $60.14.

The one-year PLUG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -53.77. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $39.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $60, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on PLUG stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLUG shares from 18 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 5.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.84. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 111.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 568.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1335.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.67, while it was recorded at 63.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.12.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 395.46. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$102,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

PLUG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,727 million, or 52.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,154,255, which is approximately 22.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,182,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $1.1 billion in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 39.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 63,608,259 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 31,020,375 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 116,988,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,617,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,920,290 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,267,863 shares during the same period.