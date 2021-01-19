Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Stock trading around $25.64 per share: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] price surged by 2.89 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced the Army (PEO IEW&S) down-selected it to deliver a prototype for the first phase of the Army’s Ground Station modernization in support of the Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The contract value for this phase is $8.5 million, with a potential contract value of approximately $250 million over all 4 phases. Palantir was awarded a Phase 1 Project Agreement through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG) on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5).

A sum of 91229809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.58M shares. Palantir Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $28.00 and dropped to a low of $25.46 until finishing in the latest session at $25.64.

The one-year PLTR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -70.93. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $18 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.08 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.16, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,545 million, or 12.60% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 29,904,230, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,299,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $751.23 million in PLTR stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $619.38 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 177,268,581 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 507 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,272,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,267,149 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.