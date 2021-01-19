Oppenheimer lifts PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ: PTE] loss -10.74% on the last trading session, reaching $1.08 price per share at the time. The company report on January 15, 2021 that PolarityTE Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering. In the offering the company sold 6,670,000 shares (the “Shares”) of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,420,910 shares of Common Stock (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), which have been exercised, and accompanying common warrants to purchase up to 9,090,910 shares of Common Stock. Each Share and Pre-Funded Warrant was sold together with a Warrant. The combined offering price of each Share and accompanying Warrant was $1.100 and for each Pre-Funded Warrant and accompanying Warrant was $1.099. The Warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $1.20 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

PolarityTE Inc. represents 38.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.37 million with the latest information. PTE stock price has been found in the range of $1.03 to $1.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, PTE reached a trading volume of 9732552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PolarityTE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for PolarityTE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolarityTE Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for PTE stock

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.18. With this latest performance, PTE shares gained by 76.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7864, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0740 for the last 200 days.

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1585.23 and a Gross Margin at +3.20. PolarityTE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1636.46.

Return on Total Capital for PTE is now -150.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.10. Additionally, PTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] managed to generate an average of -$589,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.PolarityTE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PolarityTE Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PolarityTE Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]

There are presently around $7 million, or 16.60% of PTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTE stocks are: CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP with ownership of 1,210,655, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 938,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in PTE stocks shares; and DSAM PARTNERS (LONDON) LTD, currently with $0.92 million in PTE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PolarityTE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ:PTE] by around 537,102 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 745,646 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,194,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,477,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,431 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 457,855 shares during the same period.