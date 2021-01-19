National Bank Financial slashes price target on Atlantic Power Corporation [AT] – find out why.

Atlantic Power Corporation [NYSE: AT] traded at a high on 01/15/21, posting a 39.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.92. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Atlantic Power Agrees to be Acquired by I Squared Capital.

– Common shareholders to receive US$3.03 per share in cash, representing a 48% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price per common share on the NYSE.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Convertible debentures to be converted to common shares, including a make whole premium; following conversion, debenture holders will receive US$3.03 per share in cash.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13686063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atlantic Power Corporation stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for AT stock reached $262.95 million, with 89.50 million shares outstanding and 85.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 359.12K shares, AT reached a trading volume of 13686063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atlantic Power Corporation [AT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AT shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Atlantic Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Atlantic Power Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlantic Power Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has AT stock performed recently?

Atlantic Power Corporation [AT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.39. With this latest performance, AT shares gained by 46.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.17 for Atlantic Power Corporation [AT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation [AT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlantic Power Corporation [AT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.82 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Atlantic Power Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.55.

Return on Total Capital for AT is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlantic Power Corporation [AT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 463.18. Additionally, AT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlantic Power Corporation [AT] managed to generate an average of -$218,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Atlantic Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Atlantic Power Corporation [AT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlantic Power Corporation posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlantic Power Corporation go to 15.50%.

Insider trade positions for Atlantic Power Corporation [AT]

There are presently around $146 million, or 57.40% of AT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AT stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 7,290,977, which is approximately -1.576% of the company’s market cap and around 4.11% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,245,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.24 million in AT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.54 million in AT stock with ownership of nearly 1.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlantic Power Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Atlantic Power Corporation [NYSE:AT] by around 4,133,751 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,598,035 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 40,102,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,834,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 280,929 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 312,572 shares during the same period.